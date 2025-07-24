MacleodFinance Substack
GENIUS or not?
The GENIUS Act could be very good for gold, as I explain. And the anti-CBDC bill making its way through Congress will kill off the entire CBDC movement…
17 hrs ago
•
Alasdair Macleod
45
14
Interview with Gold Republic
This interview with Alex Jordanov was conducted last Tuesday...
Jul 21
•
Alasdair Macleod
26
2
Silver is much cheaper than anyone realises
Severe under-valuations of base metals priced in gold point to far higher prices for them when they normalise. This is driving a significant rerating…
Jul 20
•
Alasdair Macleod
87
37
Interview with Andrew Maguire
For financial masochists and gold bulls alike, listen to this interview. your Sunday entertainment!
Jul 20
•
Alasdair Macleod
33
14
Silver leads the way higher
Silver swaps are facing a short squeeze in poor liquidity, with lease rates on the September Comex contract at over 5%. Gold continues to consolidate in…
Jul 18
•
Alasdair Macleod
76
21
ALASDAIR MACLEOD JOINS VON GREYERZ AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR
Renowned expert in global markets and monetary history joins VON GREYERZ to strengthen client guidance in wealth preservation and systemic risk…
Published on VON GREYERZ (English)
•
Jul 18
Appointment as strategic advisor to VON GREYERZ AG
I’m delighted to confirm that I have been appointed strategic advisor to VON GREYERZ AG. We share a mission to educate and inform the public to help…
Jul 17
•
Alasdair Macleod
117
42
Interview with MoneyMagpie
Jasmine Birtles interviewed me on 8 July. Jasmine's audience is domestic British, so this interview has a different emphasis. I hope you find it…
Jul 15
•
Alasdair Macleod
41
5
Goodbye to rate cuts
Commodities are rising, and consumer inflation will as well. The common factor is declining purchasing powers for fiat currencies. Forget rate cuts…
Jul 14
•
Alasdair Macleod
91
32
Could gold fall sharply?
The purpose of this article is to examine whether this can happen, and if so under what conditions.
Jul 12
•
Alasdair Macleod
78
27
Inertview with Commodity Culture
This interview was conducted last last Tuesday
Jul 11
•
Alasdair Macleod
22
Silver is leading the way
For the first time in recent trading sessions, overnight demand from Asia drove gold and silver higher this morning. It should be a wake-up call for…
Jul 11
•
Alasdair Macleod
80
12
