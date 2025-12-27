“On this episode of the WTFinance podcast I had the pleasure of welcoming back Alasdair Macleod. Alasdair is an educator for sound money, economics, geopolitics and everything to do with gold and silver.



”During our conversation we spoke about his review of 2025, inflation, liquidity issues, what to look for in 2026, changing monetary trajectory, Chinese strategy and more. I hope you enjoy!



0:00 - Introduction

1:26 - Review of 2025

3:40 - Inflation

5:49 - Liquidity issues

13:26 - JP Morgan buying bonds

15:26 - Global issues

21:12 - 2026 trends

21:42 - Changing monetary trajectory

24:06 - Chinese strategy

28:54 - One message to takeaway?



”Alasdair Macleod is is an educator and advocates for sound money through demystifying finance and economics. His background includes being a stockbroker, banker, and economist.



”Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. Within nine years, he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.



”Subsequently, he held positions at the director level in investment management and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.



”For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been demystifying macroeconomic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman's terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.”