Interview with As Good As Gold Australia
This interview was recorded on 23 December. Listen to it for my analysis of the current situation in gold, silver, and metals generally, as well as for the outlook for 2026.
Brian and Darryl Pane give me free rein rather than a normal Q&A interview. The result is a monolog where I cover the important points for investors trying to protect their wealth in markets which show worrying signs of destabilising. I believe it is a “must listen” for everyone.
“As we approach 2026, the global financial system is standing on the precipice of a historic transformation. In this episode, world-renowned economist Alasdair Macleod returns to As Good As Gold Australia to break down why the "Mother of All Bubbles" is finally reaching its breaking point.
”Macleod argues that the credit-driven market, fueled by decades of fiat expansion, is facing a systemic collapse that will wipe out paper assets without prejudice. From the shifting power of the BRICS nations to the physical supply squeeze in London and COMEX vaults, the signs are clear: The Great Reset has begun.”
I can hear the flapping of the wings of the Black Swan. Will it land next year? It’s almost like playing Russian roulette isn’t it. Flight to safety and wealth preservation is key, the smart money already started.
Great interview, Alasdair, thanks!!