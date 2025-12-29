Brian and Darryl Pane give me free rein rather than a normal Q&A interview. The result is a monolog where I cover the important points for investors trying to protect their wealth in markets which show worrying signs of destabilising. I believe it is a “must listen” for everyone.

“As we approach 2026, the global financial system is standing on the precipice of a historic transformation. In this episode, world-renowned economist Alasdair Macleod returns to As Good As Gold Australia to break down why the "Mother of All Bubbles" is finally reaching its breaking point.



”Macleod argues that the credit-driven market, fueled by decades of fiat expansion, is facing a systemic collapse that will wipe out paper assets without prejudice. From the shifting power of the BRICS nations to the physical supply squeeze in London and COMEX vaults, the signs are clear: The Great Reset has begun.”