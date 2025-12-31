“Alasdair MacLeod returns on the Macroscopic Podcast to unpack what may be the most explosive macro setup of the decade: a global bond market break, a looming equity crash and the accelerating endgame of the fiat currency era.



”We also dive into the historic surge in precious metals, particularly silver and platinum, and why this time the rally may not be a speculative blow-off, but instead a structural shortage event driven by physical delivery and industrial demand.



”Alasdair shares why this setup could become the biggest silver squeeze in history, how China is reshaping the physical silver market and what forced short covering, margin dynamics and declining liquidity could mean for price discovery.”