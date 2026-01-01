Interview with Soar Financial
This interrview with Kai Hoffman was on Monday, 29th December
“Alasdair Macleod explains why silver’s surge is driven by physical shortages, collapsing derivative markets, and rising geopolitical pressure, and why gold is quietly signalling a deeper monetary reset. We discuss silver’s industrial squeeze, China’s export controls, copper’s warning signs, bond market risks, and why 2026 could mark a major turning point for currencies and markets.”
