MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Thorn's avatar
Richard Thorn
7h

An excellent educational communication. It should be compulsory viewing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
9h

This video came out about three years ago. Everything that Ray discusses is happening and a hot war will likely happen. Only difference between other cycles is that the two most powerful countries are, in my opinion, somewhat equal in their military abilities. Regardless of who wins the war, if it goes nuclear, we’re all as good as dead.

If the war is conventional, I believe China will be the winner.

Dump your fiat currency regardless what country you’re in and stock up on PM if you can find them.

As a side note, would really like to see the US gold stockpile as I suspect it isn’t there. If that’s true the price of gold will go up by multiples.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alasdair Macleod
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture