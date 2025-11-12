Ray Dalio's prescient video
Dalio produced a video 3 years ago which correctly forecasts the current financial bubble. It is worthwhile watching it for a simple explanation of current events.
“I believe the world is changing in big ways that haven’t happened before in our lifetimes but have many times in history, so I knew I needed to study past changes to understand what is happening now and help me to anticipate what is likely to happen.
”I shared what I learned in my book, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, and my hope is that this animation gives people an easy way to understand the key ideas from the book in a simple and entertaining way. In the first 18 minutes, you’ll get the gist of what drives the “Big Cycle” of rise and decline of nations through time and where we now are in that cycle. If you give me 20 minutes more to watch the whole thing, and I will show you how the big cycle worked across the last 500 years of history—and what the current world leading power, the United States, needs to do to remain strong.”
MacleodFinance Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
An excellent educational communication. It should be compulsory viewing!
This video came out about three years ago. Everything that Ray discusses is happening and a hot war will likely happen. Only difference between other cycles is that the two most powerful countries are, in my opinion, somewhat equal in their military abilities. Regardless of who wins the war, if it goes nuclear, we’re all as good as dead.
If the war is conventional, I believe China will be the winner.
Dump your fiat currency regardless what country you’re in and stock up on PM if you can find them.
As a side note, would really like to see the US gold stockpile as I suspect it isn’t there. If that’s true the price of gold will go up by multiples.