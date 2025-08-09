Interview with Reinvent Money
This was recorded last Thursday...
“We discuss at length why the credit and asset bubble will pop and how it will usher in the end of fiat money. Alasdair Macleod lays out what the triggers will be and how the main currencies will be affected. Today looks like 1929 with a credit bubble and trade wars, but is much worse due to how connected the world is. The euro probably looks the worst of them all. He ends with an analysis of what comes next and how people should prepare.”
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro – Is Alasdair family of Trump?
1:54 Are Alasdair and Trump family?
2:20 Trump’s good and bad policies, and relation with Epstein
3:50 Parallels between now and 1929: credit conditions, asset values and tariffs
9:36 Gold and silver confiscation and paper metal markets
12:43 Physical gold and central bank repatriations
14:37 Central banks will start QE and lower rates
19:27 The mother of all bubbles
22:01 At what rate and yield level will things break?
22:33 Dumb money: pension funds
24:37 Duration of debt is changing
25:59 Stable coins to the debt rescue
27:03 What will come after the crash: G7, BRICS and gold
32:36 Is it time for market based currencies to take over?
35:22 Stock market outlook
36:47 US crypto capital of the world, should you buy crypto?
38:42 Can central banks delay the bust? CBDC
41:48 Will national currencies survive such as the pound
43:28 The bleak outlook for the euro
47:58 Alasdair’s mission to educate the ordinary people
