“The next financial crisis has already started, according to Alasdair Macleod. His warning is extraordinary: stocks will crash, the Federal Reserve will unleash limitless money printing, and gold will rise while most investors watch their wealth disappear.



”But if the crisis is already underway, why is gold struggling?



”Gold remains far below its January peak, even as inflation heats up, borrowing costs remain elevated, and America's $40 trillion debt burden places mounting pressure on the financial system.



”In our latest pod, veteran financial analyst Alasdair Macleod revisits his prediction that yields on 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds will eventually reach 20%. He explains why he believes America is already caught in a debt spiral, how the Iran war and global energy crisis threaten another wave of inflation, and why foreign investors may be the first to abandon U.S. financial assets.



”But what happens when the stock market collapses?



”Will the Fed stand by as trillions in retirement savings evaporate? Or will it print whatever money is necessary to rescue the financial system, potentially destroying the purchasing power of the very dollars Americans are trying to protect?”



🧠 About Alasdair Macleod

Alasdair Macleod began his career as a stockbroker on the London Stock Exchange in 1970 and later worked in investment management and banking, including as an executive director of an offshore bank in Guernsey. His work focuses on sound money, credit, banking risk, monetary history, fiat currency debasement, gold, silver, and the relationship between real money and the modern credit system. He publishes his current research and commentary through Macleod Finance.