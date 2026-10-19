MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
13h

A very enjoyable 50 minutes or so. With Alasdair, it's always a good listen. Thanks for sharing

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James D Sourant's avatar
James D Sourant
5h

For the first time that I can recall, Alasdair allows a glimpse of his view about miners in a broad market crash. Thank you sir for those last few minutes of the interview.

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