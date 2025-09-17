Why inflation could soar over the next two years
The death of the fiat dollar is coming driven by a debt-cum-credit bubble which will implode. A total collapse in the dollar’s purchasing power seems politically unavoidable.
In this article, I look at the worst likely outcome for the dollar. It is not a forecast, but the confluence of recent geopolitical and economic events is making the destruction of the dollar on the lines of the reichsmark 102 years ago increasingly probable.
Obviously, our hope is that the US Government and the Fed recognise the dangers listed herein in time to prevent a complete dollar meltdown. That would require political backing for extremely unpopular actions, which is simply unimaginable today.
This article should be taken as a warning of what might be ahead for the dollar, other currencies, and for all financial values. I suggest it should be read at least twice.
