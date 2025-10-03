As our headline chart illustrates, gold and particularly silver have had a good week with prices continuing to rise. In European trade this morning, gold was $3860, up $101 from last Friday’s close. And silver at $47.33 was up $1.30 on the week. So far this year, gold is up 47% and silver by 63%.

The question on everyone’s lips is will it continue?

The answer appears to be in the affirmative. Look at the relation between Comex open interest and the price in the silver contract: