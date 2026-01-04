Venezuela will turn out to be Trump’s Vietnam

Trump’s attempt at regime change is America’s 41st between 1898 and 1994, not including those that failed, according to Jake Simons in today’s Daily Telegraph. So, the Americans know how to do it, but equally she has made so many enemies around the world and even on her own doorstep, that dictatorships such as Maduro’s prepare for US aggression with a Plan B.

Since Maduro’s 8 January inauguration, Venezuela has been actively distributing arms, primarily rifles, to specific segments of its population, specifically members of