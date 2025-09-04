US destroys her hegemony
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering in Tianjin hosting 23 world leaders and more at the military parade in Beijing shows that the world is ignoring autarkic America.
Ever since the US decided that China was a threat to its role as the world’s policeman and financier, it has been on the back foot. Provocation failed in its objective every time, as the Chinese leadership always took the long view and failed to react. It had analysed US tactics of dollar debt pump-and-dump, concluding rightly or wrongly that it could be extended to China. Sensibly, China refused to borrow dollars, accumulating them instead, implying it could be China doing the pump-and-dump by selling US treasuries and driving up bond yields.
