Introduction

In the West, we are bombarded with propaganda. It is now going beyond attempts to sway minds into pure deception. Independent experts informed us that Iran has no nuclear capability, so the justification for the US destabilising the entire Middle East is entirely false. Claims that hearts and minds in Iran will turn in favour of the aggressors are wishful thinking at best, more likely a groupthink delusion pandering to Trump’s kick-ass mentality.

It’s becoming obvious that the aggressors have badly miscalculated — that is, if they calculated in the first place. Who in their right minds would go to war with weapons and ammunition depleted in another theatre (Ukraine) against a well-stocked enemy allied with two nations with vastly superior weapons technology? Who would attack an enemy which has learned how to counter your defence systems from your previous attack?

Taking out Iran’s spiritual leader was an impressive operation. But who actually analysed the consequences? Who should have pointed out that this one action would do more to unify the Iranian public against an aggressor than any other action?