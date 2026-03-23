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roger's avatar
roger
9h

Is this video/tweet genuine - or AI ?

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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
7h

It's 6:32 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. According to the Wall Street Journal, gold is priced at $4,265. Yes, that's quite a drop from the mid five thousands of just a few weeks ago, but it's still much, much higher than a year ago.

The war in the Middle East has accelerated the dollar's demise. Trump is trying to spin the war narrative now, saying that the US's goals have almost been completed. Tell me, Donald, what are those goals, other than setting the world on fire?

Hold onto your gold and silver, if you have some. Buy more, if you can. Very bad times are a'comin'.

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