GOLD & SILVER CRASHING NOW: SWISS TOP MANAGER REVEALS THE FINAL MANIPULATION BEFORE THE EXPLOSION

Dieter Lüscher from Premium Strategy Partners AG is one of Switzerland’s most decorated wealth managers. Multiple times named best in the conservative risk class after managing ultra-high-net-worth clients at a major Swiss bank. In his latest interview he cuts through the noise and delivers a crystal-clear warning on gold and silver right now. What he says will stop you mid-scroll.

THE QUARTER-END TRAP EXPOSED

Commercial banks and shorts still hold massive positions and options expiring in just nine days. Their only goal is to push gold and silver as low as possible so those options expire worthless and they pocket maximum profit. This exact game has run for fifteen years but Dieter says we are now in the endgame.

THE LOW IS COMING FAST The bottom in precious metals arrives in the next few days, maybe already today. Even with war escalating daily the price action is purely technical, driven by futures and option expiry. Once that window closes the structural bid returns with force.

THE ASIA POWER SHIFT ACCELERATES

India just announced that from April 1 gold and silver ETFs will price at the local Indian spot, not LBMA. China is openly pushing yuan-denominated gold pricing and demanding it gains importance. COMEX inventories are plunging while Shanghai Gold Exchange official stocks sit at just 600 tonnes.

THE PHYSICAL DEMAND REALITY

Silver supply is turning chaotic with mines shipping directly to producers, bypassing exchanges entirely. Physical metal carries zero counterparty risk, exactly what investors and nations now demand. Wars and exploding debt force massive new money printing that only gold and silver can truly absorb.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Dieter’s message is simple and urgent: this engineered dip is the final gift before the real bull market resumes and pricing power permanently shifts east. Buy the physical metal now while the manipulators still control the paper price.