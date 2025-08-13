Trump v Putin in Alaska: Who has the upper hand?
It’s the Art of the Deal versus Putin’s patience. Place your bets!
President Trump is meeting President Putin in Alaska this coming Friday, to seek a truce on Ukraine. The back story is that Trump wants to extricate himself from America’s embarrassing failure to undermine Russia by means of a proxy war through Ukraine. Deep state operatives like Victoria Nuland (remember her?) spearheaded the Maidan revolution in 2013, following which Russia took Crimea. But this was almost certainly an extension of US deep state operations from the Colour revolution of 2004 onwards.
The context of US perfidy is an original commitment by Secretary James Baker to Michail Gobachev that NATO would not expand “one inch eastwards”. Will Putin trust the Americans? Highly unlikely.
The Americans have a record of reneging on commitments, so anything Trump says will almost certainly be taken with a pinch of salt. Apart from the predictable political propaganda, nothing substantive is likely to be come out of this meeting. In which case, it will be seen in the rest of the world as another Trump failure.
Trump must be acutely aware that he has to succeed in calling a halt to the war in Ukraine. He has even threatened BRICS countries and others buying Russian oil with additional tariffs. But his capriciousness with respect to tariffs has only undermined US credibility among the potential sanctioned and America’s enemies. And surely, Putin and China know that far from punishing BRICS, America is increasingly isolating herself from world trade and her influence is declining with it.
As Sun Zu put it, why interrupt the enemy when he is making all the mistakes? China, Russia, and their partners in trade are already advancing their plans to replace the dollar and isolate a belligerent America. They understand that the dollar is entering the final throes of its collapse as a fiat currency and have a plan B centred on a network of Shanghai Gold Exchange vaults in key jurisdictions, where gold will be exchangeable only for renminbi.
The deliciousness to come from what promises to be a half-baked Alaska is the impotence of the European Union and its out-of-touch leadership.
Ukraine is running out of men. NATO is running out of arms and ammunition. Putin, meanwhile, is just getting into his stride.
Putin has learned from bitter experience that NATO is "not agreement capable;" so he will achieve peace on his terms, on the battlefield. There can be no other way for Russia to achieve its war aims, which are non-negotiable, in what Russia sees as an existential matter.
Sun Tzu was correct and has been proven so on many basis, why indeed run a flag up the pole bringing attention to yourself whilst your enemy threshes and flails..
Trump has it can be said allowed himself to be boxed in by the deep state, however I believe \\if you join all of what would appear superfluous machinations that when all added together they form a cord strong enough i believe to enable Trump to untangle himself from the mess he inherited, that is U.S overreach in that corrupted shitzen hole Ukraine.
This bi-lateral meet I believe will result in terms very close to the terms sought and enunciated by Russia namely in Istanbul to be agreed between the U.S and Russia, terms that the lunatics in the E.U will decry and refute… further, Elinsky, he who made illegal in that Nazi den of corruption the use of the letter “Z” … go figure, speaks volumes whilst underscoring a distinct lack of intellect not to mention his understanding of the spelling of his own surname…
Elinsky will not in any likelihood accept any proposal in the process providing trump if he’s astute enough to the opportunity to exit the conflagration, by doing so thankfully ensuring Ukraine will cease to exist, a mercy we should all be praying is acheive, the world has tired of the lies, obfuscation, fraud, dictatorship, press ganging, terrorist attacks, the killing of civilians throughout the regions involved in the conflict not to mention many foreign nationals the Ukrainian government has determined is to simply have their life ended… RIP Gonzalo Lira being but just one exemplar.. thankfully it will soon be over given Russia’s present progress the front virtually collapsing , more than 500,000 Ukrainian military ranging in ages from 19 - 60+ as well as many females fraudulently enlisted being AWOL from their units, not to mention the high rate of those simply surrendering to RUSSIAN FORCES WITH MANY amongst them joining willingly the Russian Army to fight against Elinsky and his gang of rapacious thieves and charlatans…
Thus it can be considered a sort of win/win for both sides Friday, neither having to give to the other whilst each assuming the U.S via Trump makes the correct call to walk, will each end up with what they each require, Trump freed from the Ukrainian Nazi gordian note the U.S has become entangled in and Russia freed to fight on, to take Odessa, to take all of the Oblasts up to the Dneiper THENST to de-nazify that corrupt sh.thole Ukraine, thereafter establishing a Russian friendly government in kIEV delivering Ukrainians from the nightmare they find themselves to be embroiled in… finally Russia will have the neutral neighbor it has sought on its immediate border halting NATO’s encroachment and compromise of this nuclear superpowers borders… it wont be long that Russia will have to endure NATO… itself, in its own self destruct mode which this Friday’s outcome will only serve to exacerbate, another win for humanity as the globalists enforcement arm is finally broken having been all but literally destroyed on the Ukrainian steppe, another objective of the SMO Russia can lay claim unto… pray they, Russia keep ticking those boxes in the end the final victory, freeing the Western populace from the tyranny of the globalist New World Order long touted as the panacea by those deluded and demented fools to resolving, ours, yours, mine, your dearest and nearest’s life problems… as if we had asked them to, well just as they the Davo globalists imposed or rasrther tried to imposes their will upon us, Putin and Russia will ensure they impose on our behalf their will upon that globalist agenda… cant wait, multi polarity a new paradigm long awaited, much wanted, bring it on… research it, educate yourselves, its a new world and truly positive… peace at last .. just saying
