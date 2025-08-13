National Security Archive

President Trump is meeting President Putin in Alaska this coming Friday, to seek a truce on Ukraine. The back story is that Trump wants to extricate himself from America’s embarrassing failure to undermine Russia by means of a proxy war through Ukraine. Deep state operatives like Victoria Nuland (remember her?) spearheaded the Maidan revolution in 2013, following which Russia took Crimea. But this was almost certainly an extension of US deep state operations from the Colour revolution of 2004 onwards.

The context of US perfidy is an original commitment by Secretary James Baker to Michail Gobachev that NATO would not expand “one inch eastwards”. Will Putin trust the Americans? Highly unlikely.

The Americans have a record of reneging on commitments, so anything Trump says will almost certainly be taken with a pinch of salt. Apart from the predictable political propaganda, nothing substantive is likely to be come out of this meeting. In which case, it will be seen in the rest of the world as another Trump failure.

Trump must be acutely aware that he has to succeed in calling a halt to the war in Ukraine. He has even threatened BRICS countries and others buying Russian oil with additional tariffs. But his capriciousness with respect to tariffs has only undermined US credibility among the potential sanctioned and America’s enemies. And surely, Putin and China know that far from punishing BRICS, America is increasingly isolating herself from world trade and her influence is declining with it.

As Sun Zu put it, why interrupt the enemy when he is making all the mistakes? China, Russia, and their partners in trade are already advancing their plans to replace the dollar and isolate a belligerent America. They understand that the dollar is entering the final throes of its collapse as a fiat currency and have a plan B centred on a network of Shanghai Gold Exchange vaults in key jurisdictions, where gold will be exchangeable only for renminbi.

The deliciousness to come from what promises to be a half-baked Alaska is the impotence of the European Union and its out-of-touch leadership.