2025 has been quite a year, and it’s not over yet! The headlines are that gold is up 68% so far, silver up 128%, platinum up 113%, and palladium 91%. Base metals, particularly copper (+35%) are up as well.

You will not be told this elsewhere, but when commodity prices are rising in synchrony like this, it is because the dollar’s declining. A more accurate representation of an impending currency crisis is shown in the chart below:

It’s not just the dollar. Over 25 years the worst performing currency is the Japanese yen, ¥100 yen now worth only ¥4.70. This is followed by sterling, £100 now worth only £5.60, $100 becomes $6.95, and €100 becomes €7.95.

Worryingly, the downward trend for all these currencies is accelerating, pointing to an imminent crisis. It is the background for a very difficult 2026.

The principal monetary metal of course is gold, which is real money in a fiat currency world. It is fair to say that its recent strength priced in declining fiat is front-running currency events, discounting as much as can be seen in the fog of macroeconomic confusion. Precisely for this reason, we should expect the unexpected consequences of accelerating decline in purchasing power for these currencies. A rate of consumer price inflation far higher than any forecaster expects will be the result.

There will be other surprises. Bond yields will rise to reflect a crisis in currency values, killing the equity bull, and probably the crypto bubble as well. The damage to personal wealth promises to be across the board and immense.

