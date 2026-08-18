There’s a sudden shift in risk perceptions. For over four decades, the dollar and US treasuries have claimed their place as the risk-free alternative to all else. They have been the standard against which other bonds and currencies are measured. But in recent weeks, this has changed. Rising bond yields have been met with firming gold and silver prices, as has a rise in oil prices.

Behind this change in risk perception is a dawning realisation that the Middle East oil crisis threatens to destabilise the global economy which is already drowning in