MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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Richard Thorn's avatar
Richard Thorn
12h

I have a copy and can definitely recommend reading it.

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JohnA's avatar
JohnA
11h

On the same broad lines, I am currently trying to source the book "Silver Throughout History" by Cyrille Jubert. I wonder if anyone here has read it and can recommend it.

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