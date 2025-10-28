We can be sure that some subscribers to MacleodFinance will have taken leveraged bets on gold and silver continuing to rise, despite our insistence that they should only be stacked and not traded. This brief article serves as a reminder in current markets why this is so, and to be content to just stack gold and silver.

The loss of purchasing power for fiat currencies is not over, as the chart above illustrates. Since the year 2000, the dollar has lost 93.2% of its purchasing power measured in real money. In fact, since the abandonment of Bretton Woods 54-years ago, the dollar has lost 99.2% of its purchasing power, measured in gold which is legal money in common law. It is gold which is stable over time, and fiat currencies which are not.

Fiat currencies always die. And they are on the rocky road to ruin.

Uninformed commentary always describes gold as being in a bull market, little different from bitcoin being driven entirely by real or imagined monetary risks. Indeed, the entire fiat currency credit system depends on this myth and almost no one from governments to central banks to investors questions it. No one seems to realise that it’s fiat currencies in decline.

Consequently, ignorance of the consequences of the death of fiat currencies is almost total. It’s estimated that investors in aggregate have less than 0.5% of their wealth invested in gold, the rest being in credit. Implied voting against gold is therefore 99.5%, yet it has been right to get out of credit and stack it for the last 54 years. And for the last four years, central banks have been selling fiat currencies for gold. Logically, they are the first cohort to understand the difference between someone else’s credit and real money. Others will follow.

We should not bother ourselves as to whether gold is under or overvalued at any particular moment. That’s for the birds. What matters is that the current correction, undoubtedly being driven by the unconscious vested interests of the macroeconomic community is an opportunity for stackers to stack, stack, and stack again.