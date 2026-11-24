Commodity trading in futures and forward markets, particularly gold and silver are dominated by banks through their bullion bank subsidiaries. They are trading paper representatives of the underlying commodities without the intention of taking delivery of the physical metals. It is a paper trade, not a commodity trade.

Investors seeking exposure to these metals are generally ignorant of a wholesale market which is separate but refers to these paper-driven values. They go directly to the refiners and other large sellers off market to place their buying orders. It is an arrangement which favours large buyers such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia, and Chinese commercial banks offering their depositors gold accumulation plans.

Price theory tells us that it is marginal supply and demand which determines values.