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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
8h

Any idea where Japan will get its oil and LNG? If ninety percent comes from the Persian Gulf and that is cut off entirely, surely it can't be replaced at any price soley from America.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
11h

I heard this this morning. I wasn't sure if this was you or some AI bit. There seems to be a lot of AI stuff with Egon going around. Difficult to know what's genuine and what's not these days. Anyway, thanks for the clarification by dropping the email.

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