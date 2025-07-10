You may remember Dominic Cummings, who was the leading SPAD (special advisor) to Boris Johnson before he lost a power battle against the system he was trying to reform: the blob won and Cummings was out.

As a scholar of ancient and modern history, he recognises the cyclical nature of government, a topic which is rarely considered. With his towering intellect, he draws on Plato, Thucydides, and in modern times Bismark. In other words, he understands power in government, who wields it, and the cycle of administrative degeneracy.

He had the same tutors as Boris Johnson at Oxford. In a BBC radio biography of Cummings, Robin Lane-Fox, who was his ancient history tutor opined that intellectually Cummings is streets ahead of Boris. That might be unfair to Boris, who by all accounts played hard at university. His modern history tutor was Norman Stone who had been Margaret Thatcher’s foreign policy advisor on Europe and one of her speechwriters.

The point is that as a detached observer of Britain’s political system, not only did Cummings have the best education to observe it, but also the intellect to analyse it.

For a true understanding of why and how our current political systems are imploding and have already destroyed democracy, this lecture and the Q&A session which follows it should be listened to at least twice. And then, with this food for thought think about how your own national government is infected with the destructive worm inside it.

“Listen to Dominic Cummings detail the complete breakdown of governance within the British Government. How the government covers up how human rights law leads to prison guards being facially scared, that the military is twenty years out of date, why grooming gangs were protected by the government, and what can be done to fix it. — In conversation with GB News' Steven Edginton.

“Dominic Cummings is a British political strategist known for directing the Vote Leave campaign in the Brexit referendum and working as a SPAD for the Department of Education during its radical reforms. He served as Chief Adviser to Boris Johnson from 2019 to 2020, overseeing the election campaign. Cummings is recognised for his technological methods and critiques of government inefficiencies.”