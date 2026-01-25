The dollar is on its way to zero, and it is increasingly difficult to see how this outcome can be stopped. This is what the end of a fiat currency system looks like. Those who do not understand it stand to lose everything.

In recent days, there has been a readjustment in the relationship between legal money, which is physical gold and arguably silver, and the value of credit represented by currencies. The guilty party is obviously the King Rat of fiat currencies, the dollar, which is being destabilised by capricious US foreign policies making enemies of all the US government’s foreign creditors. This is reflected in the trade weighted index, which fell heavily last Friday, a trend which now looks like continuing: