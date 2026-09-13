“The time for speculating to accumulate wealth is past. It is time to seek protection from the crumbling cliff edge that’s the 55-year-old fiat currency system by getting out of all forms of credit into gold and silver.”

In this article, we highlight the dangers from US and G7 bond yields inevitably rising above current levels. The fact is that the US along with other G7 member nations are irretrievably bust, increasing risks for holders of all fiat currencies. Meanwhile, with markets asleep to these certainties, the adjustment is bound to be sudden with highly destructive consequences for personal wealth.

Nowhere is this danger more acute than in equities.

The US debt position

There’s no doubt about it: Bessent is in deep trouble. A glance at the chart above