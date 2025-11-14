The resilience of precious metal prices was demonstrated this week as both gold and silver rose towards new high ground. In European trading this morning, gold was $4170, up $169 from last Friday’s close. And silver at $52.75 was up $4.45 on the same time frame having touched its mid-October all-time high of $54.35 on Wednesday.

Both markets are facing global liquidity problems.

There are now signs that speculators are beginning to buy gold futures, with open interest on Comex jumping by some 30,000 contracts in the last seven trading