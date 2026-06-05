MacleodFinance Substack

MacleodFinance Substack

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David Lees's avatar
David Lees
3h

Jesse Livermore once said the big money comes from sitting tight.

Gold's been on a wild multi-year run, smashing all-time highs earlier this year before pulling back to the mid-$4,460s on some short-term profit taking.

But the bigger picture hasn't changed-central banks keep stacking, geopolitics are messy, and safe-haven demand is strong.

Plenty of analysts are still calling for $5,000-$6,000+ by year-end.

Once you're positioned right in a real trend, the key is patience. Let the winners run. Big moves don't happen overnight, and trying to dance in and out usually just kills your profits.

Sitting tight on gold here. You?

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Nicholas Galasso's avatar
Nicholas Galasso
2h

There is a reason Wall Street refers to retail investors as "dumb money",

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