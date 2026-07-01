MacleodFinance Substack

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Biker Dawson's avatar
Biker Dawson
1h

There is only one thing in this world that Andy Burnham gives a shit about and that is ……Andy Burnham😂😂😂

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Cornishman in Basel's avatar
Cornishman in Basel
1h

Wow! That was a jolly good rant. And every word the truth.

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