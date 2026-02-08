Combined with a massive silver short in Shanghai which will have to be closed or physically delivered of more silver than exists in the future exchange’s vaults, last week’s derivative price smash will almost certainly intensify the bear squeeze which is set to return with increased violence. Furthermore, the central banks, sovereign wealth and other very large investors which have been accumulating gold and silver for some time took the advantage to buy more, leaving even less liquidity available.

We shall start with Comex. As stated in the introduction, speculative interest among hedge funds is abnormally low: