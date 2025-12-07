Silver: money or metal?
Silver’s rerating is solely due to it being mispriced for years as an industrial metal. It won’t become a monetary standard, but that won’t stop investors buying it for monetary qualities.
Over the last two years, silver’s value has more than doubled. The reason for this is entirely due to growing industrial demand against a background of supply deficits. Demand for it is inflexible, increasing despite economic outlooks.
The price has been controlled by China, until recently. Now India’s demand is leading to continuing shortages.
What will this mean for silver prices in future?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to MacleodFinance Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.