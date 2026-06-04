“Alasdair Macleod outlines a rapidly shifting global monetary and commodity landscape driven by physical metal flows, geopolitical disruption, and weakening confidence in paper markets.



”He explains how China’s aggressive accumulation of silver and other critical materials is reshaping global supply dynamics while exposing a growing disconnect between physical markets and exchange pricing. The conversation also explores how rising industrial demand, constrained supply chains, and changing export behavior in key nations are intensifying pressure across silver, copper, and energy related inputs.



”The discussion expands into the broader geopolitical backdrop, including tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, and how disruptions in energy and chemical supply chains could ripple into agriculture, manufacturing, and food prices. Macleod also examines the implications of weakening confidence in fiat currencies, accelerating foreign positioning shifts out of US financial assets, and the long term consequences for gold and silver as alternative stores of value.”

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:30 Global Silver Supply Conflict | Resource Control & Strategic Metals Competition

15:00 Gold Market Manipulation | Gold Accumulation Strategies & Price Suppression Debate

19:00 Global Commodity Shortages | Supply Chain Disruptions & Raw Materials Crisis

25:00 BRICS Expansion | De-Dollarization Trend & Collapse of US Dollar Dominance

43:50 Alasdair Macleod | Macro Finance Insights | Monetary System Breakdown Analysis