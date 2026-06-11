Silver demand is still off the scales
This video with Michelle Makori of Miles Franklin Media goes into considerable detail over the silver market.
“Alasdair Macleod believes the silver market is facing a powerful convergence of forces that investors may be underestimating. In Part 1 of this interview, Macleod argues that silver is being mispriced by markets despite persistent supply deficits, growing industrial demand, China’s aggressive silver accumulation, and mounting stresses in physical silver markets.
”Macleod explains why disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz and sulfuric acid supplies could impact global silver production, why China may have abandoned its long-standing policy of suppressing silver prices, and why he believes silver should increasingly be viewed as an industrial metal rather than simply a precious metal.
”In this episode Of The Real Story with Michelle Makori:
Why Alasdair Macleod believes silver is significantly mispriced
How the Iran conflict could affect global silver supply
China’s record silver imports and what they signal
Why silver was added to the U.S. critical minerals list
Growing demand from AI, data centers, EVs, solar and defense industries
What collapsing COMEX open interest may be signaling
Whether a major silver squeeze is developing
Why China may no longer be exporting silver to global markets
The role of industrial demand in the silver bull case
Why Macleod believes silver could potentially double from current levels
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Alasdair. You are preaching to the converted here. Not to say that we are not learning new things from you in your posts.
Almost all here know that cash is trash - so we all have a little stash.
And we know gold is real money.
However money is for spending. Nice house, fast car, nice boat, hot women, kid's education, charity - whatever floats our boats. No-one here needs a silver or gold coffin, except maybe the vain Agent Orange.
You say silver could double from here by the end of year. However, that would only bring it to slightly above that ATH at the end of January. Human life in this world is short - and the investing years even shorter.
I suppose what I am trying to say is - if this is just a short-lived correction in silver, then all is well, but if it is not, would it not have been good to say in January "Hey this is a wild parabolic move, it has run too fast - it is crazy, so take some (maybe half) dosh off the table"
For this reason I am assuming that you are sure that the correction will be over very soon, as I believe you have already stated in a post briefly after that crash. So why now a timid, response to Michelle? That would be almost a year of correcting. Not a lifetime, but hey - who knows how long we will live?
U.S. markets are totally oblivious to the coming storm. Keynesian economics is built on the foundation that nothing can happen which government monetary policy cannot resolve without much economic damage (at least to the major market players whose financial shenanigans are always underwritten by the U.S. taxpayer). The system has become so inured by its ability to manipulate commodity markets via derivatives that the Mercantile is entirely speculative and has lost sight of the supply/demand mechanics of the underlying commodities for which it was created. This works as long as everything is settled for cash; once the squeeze begins to shift settlement to "stand for delivery", the derivative market collapses because failure to deliver still carries significant penalties. What's unknown is just what extremes government will go to in order to postpone the coming economic collapse.