“Alasdair Macleod believes the silver market is facing a powerful convergence of forces that investors may be underestimating. In Part 1 of this interview, Macleod argues that silver is being mispriced by markets despite persistent supply deficits, growing industrial demand, China’s aggressive silver accumulation, and mounting stresses in physical silver markets.



”Macleod explains why disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz and sulfuric acid supplies could impact global silver production, why China may have abandoned its long-standing policy of suppressing silver prices, and why he believes silver should increasingly be viewed as an industrial metal rather than simply a precious metal.



”In this episode Of The Real Story with Michelle Makori:





Why Alasdair Macleod believes silver is significantly mispriced



How the Iran conflict could affect global silver supply



China’s record silver imports and what they signal



Why silver was added to the U.S. critical minerals list



Growing demand from AI, data centers, EVs, solar and defense industries



What collapsing COMEX open interest may be signaling



Whether a major silver squeeze is developing



Why China may no longer be exporting silver to global markets



The role of industrial demand in the silver bull case



Why Macleod believes silver could potentially double from current levels