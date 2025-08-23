Silver
Silver’s chart is immensely bullish, period. It is within 40 cents of its recent high, with strong underlying momentum.
Apparently, the Saudi Central Bank has bought a holding in SLV. This is highly unusual. Would it be reading too much into the thought that the Saudis will encash their holding through an authorised participant (that’s the way to access the underlying metal) for coinage in a post-fiat world?
Yes - Just seen this news ..etc .
If the Saudi's having now bought USD / $ 35 - 36 x Billon dollars worth of Silver via the national
monetary authority which effectively functions as their central bank - wouldn't this automatically put them in the ' Authorised Participant ' category which would automatically enable them to jack in their shares and take physical Silver instead ...?? .
Also - Whilst it's definately good news that the Saudi's have climbed on board the Silver Club - it'd need them ( anyone ) to buy a vastly higher quantity in order to trigger more major upward momentum ( though this isa surely on the way soon anyway ) ...Or am I adrift here ..?? .
Any more news on the Warren Buffet front per him potentially buying huge amounts of
physical Gold & Silver on the ' QT ' via his monster ' Berkshire-Hathaway ' cash pile .
The leadership of the smart nations are preparing for a post fiat world, while most of the American dominated West is clueless. One need only look at their debt (unsustainable) and ever increasing budget deficits as evidence.