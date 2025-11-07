Riding the gold and silver rockets
Most goldbugs believe that they face months of price consolidation. Evidence is mounting that the correction is over and that profit-takers are wrong to be on the sidelines.
This market report looks at the evidence behind a continuing silver squeeze, which theoretically can only be alleviated by higher prices. But higher silver prices are set to fuel further demand and insufficient supply. And the Fed abandoning its inflation target to rescue a liquidity-strapped credit bubble can only lead to a debauching dollar and far higher gold prices.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to MacleodFinance Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.