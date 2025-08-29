Preparing for liftoff!
Gold and silver are ready to break into new highs as investors increasing lose faith in the dollar. Bear squeezes in gold and silver are now driving prices, which look set to move higher.
For decades, the expansion of artificial supply in the form of paper derivatives has been used to keep gold and silver prices subdued. Could it be that it is beginning to be reversed, as gold leasing declines, and the shortage of physical supply particularly of silver begin to bite? And could this be compounded as evidence mounts of debt traps being sprung on G7 governments in the major currencies, leading to an escalating loss of faith in their values?
