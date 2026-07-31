It is a fact that after 55 years of this fiat currency regime, the top 500 investment managers with an estimated $140—$150 trillion under management are clueless about money and credit. In 1919, Keynes wrote that “not one man in a million” is able to diagnose the destruction caused by debauching the currency. Plus ça change.

This is also true of the vast majority of precious metal dealers. If proof of this statement is needed, those who account for their dealings in gold and not in their fiat currencies are probably less in number than the fingers on your hand. In other words, they calculate their performance in credit, not money. Admittedly, they are made to do this for tax reasons by their debauching governments but none of them run parallel accounts in gold-grammes.

This is what ignorant investors see: