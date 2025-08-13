https://www.tfmetalsreport.com/podcast/13312/mid-week-conversation-alasdair-macleod

Craig writes:

“One of the great privileges I've been afforded since starting this site nearly 15 years ago has been the opportunity to meet and befriend some of the legends in the precious metals sector. Today, we get to hear again from one of those legends...Alasdair Macleod.

“Alasdair, of course, was the longtime Head of Research at Goldmoney and he, along with Mr. Turk, served our sector for decades by providing services and analysis that were hard to find anywhere else on the internet. Both men are now mostly or partially "retired" and I hope to speak with James again sometime soon in order to get his current thoughts on the state of the global markets.

“For today, we get those thoughts from Alasdair and you will want to be certain to listen. Alasdair opines on the fragile state of the credit markets which, in turn, have dramatic implications for equity, forex and other markets.

“You often heard me speak of the importance of finding independent and objective voices to help guide you through what we call The End of The Great Keynesian Experiment and Alasdair is certainly a wise, learned and experienced voice in our sector.”