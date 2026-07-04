“In this explosive interview, legendary sound money advocate and former banker Alasdair MacLeod delivers a no-holds-barred breakdown of why America’s influence in the Middle East is effectively over; and what that means for the US dollar, gold, silver, and your portfolio.



”Alasdair explains the geopolitical earthquake following events in the Gulf, China’s aggressive move out of dollars into gold and real assets, the terminal decline of fiat currencies, and why investors must shift from “accumulation mode” to “portfolio protection mode” right now.



Soundbites:

“The dollar is toast.”

“America is no more than a paper tiger.”

“The complete collapse of the fiat currency system is not far away.”

“It’s not the gold price rising. It’s actually paper currencies collapsing.”

“The time for portfolio accumulation is over. We’re now moving into portfolio protection mode.”

“Get out of credit and get into real money without counterparty risk; physical gold supported by physical silver.”

“China is just getting the hell out of the dollar now. She is literally buying everything.”

“When the dollar goes valueless, Western capital markets are not going to work. COMEX, gold futures, silver futures, and also LBMA; they’ll be dead.”

“Any loose gold that comes out has got buyers queuing up for it.”

“The war is not over.”



Key Takeaways:

U.S. influence across the Middle East has effectively ended following the failed campaign against Iran and the closure/restriction of Hormuz.

The US dollar faces terminal decline as the world’s reserve currency due to debt, geopolitics, and loss of trust.

China is rapidly building a gold-backed alternative system (vaults in Hong Kong/Saudi Arabia, yuan mechanisms, and more) while dumping dollars.

Central banks are buying gold in record volumes because they understand real money; fiat currencies are losing purchasing power.

Equity markets sit in an enormous leveraged bubble; rising bond yields will likely trigger a sharp correction.

Gold and silver miners may hold up better than the broader market during a crash, with strong underlying demand for physical metal.

The smart move now is protecting wealth with physical gold and silver rather than chasing credit-based assets.



Timestamps:

00:00 – Intro

01:11 – The Core Message: Out of Credit, Into Physical Gold & Silver

02:43 – BRICS Changes, Monroe Doctrine & Shifting Geopolitics

05:58 – Gulf War Consequences, Energy Crisis & Dollar Impact

07:52 – China Dumping Dollars & Stockpiling Real Assets

09:40 – China’s Gold Strategy: Vaults, Refining & Yuan Gold Standard Plans

15:18 – Record Central Bank Gold Buying & Stagnant Supply

18:22 – Why Gold Price Dropped: It’s Fiat Currencies Collapsing

21:49 – Why Central Banks Keep Aggressively Buying Gold

24:48 – Bank of Japan Crisis, Yen Collapse & Debt Trap

28:30 – 1970s Parallels & Why This Fiat Decline Is Terminal

33:24 – No Quick Economic Recovery – Energy & Supply Chain Reality

37:30 – Stock Market Bubble & How It Could Affect Precious Metals

41:12 – Gold & Silver Miners During a Broader Market Crash

43:43 – China Building Alternative to COMEX & LBMA in Hong Kong

45:15 – AI Bubble vs Dot-Com & Equity Valuations

49:16 – Final Takeaway

