MacleodFinance Substack

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Mitch
1h

Thanks for the offer 'n all that Alasdair. I'm sure it would be a fascinating few days but there's a couple of things stopping me. One of them is the flight across the pond, the other, well, let's just leave it at that for now. Hopefully, you'll be able to tell us all about it when you get back or attach a video copy after the event? Have a safe flight, have a great week and we'll catch up on your return. Cheers

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