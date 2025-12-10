Jesse Day interviews Mike Oliver and me
Jesse Day of VRIC Media interview Michael Oliver and me last Tuesday. Silver crossed $60 so was the topic de jour.
“Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver believe that silver’s historic run is only just getting started, as years of price suppression has created a situation where the upward pressure can no longer be contained.
“The duo argue that $60 is the tip of a massive iceberg that threatens to sink faith in fiat currencies and help usher in a new monetary reality, where precious metals reign supreme.”
