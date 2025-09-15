“In this vital interview, Darryl and Brian are joined by the renowned Former Head of Research for Goldmoney, Alasdair Macleod, to discuss the chilling parallels between today's economy and the hyperinflationary collapse of 1920s Weimar Germany.

“Alasdair warns we are in the "calm before the storm" as the U.S. Dollar faces a perfect storm of debt, inflation, and geopolitical turmoil. Drawing from his latest must-read Substack articles, he lays out a timeline of events that points towards a coming financial hurricane—one that will have devastating consequences for those who are unprepared. If you are concerned about the stability of the Australian and global economy, this is a discussion you cannot afford to miss.”