Rumours abound, including the Saudis selling 150 tonnes of gold worth about $18.25 billion out of their official holdings of 323 tonnes, part of their official reserve assets of $495 billion. We cannot know if this is true, but it would be more logical for the Saudis to sell currencies in their foreign reserves rather than gold in accordance with Gresham’s Law. Kuwait has 79 tonnes, about 25% of official reserves and the UAE a further 75 tonnes, worth $9 billion out of total reserves of $300 billion.

All these nations face extreme financial difficulties, but there’s no evidence they have been selling gold. As a matter of fact, it is far easier and quicker to sell US T-bills and Treasuries, and other underlying bonds in the currencies held in reserves. Also, and this is not widely understood, it is even easier for the central banks involved to expand the quantities of local currencies for their governments to pay their bills.

The error in these markets is to confuse paper trading with the physical. The two are not the same, and never is this more true at times of widespread investor panic.

Instead, the declines in gold, silver, other commodities, and stock market values generally appear to be driven by a general liquidity shortage in the US. At the same time there has been a rush into the perceived safety of government bonds, with the yield on the 10-year US treasury note declining 20 basis points on the week while equities fell.

The fact of the matter is that relative to government bonds US equities are more overvalued than they have ever been, shown in our often-repeated chart below: