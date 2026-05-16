“On this episode of the WTFinance podcast I had the pleasure of welcoming back Alasdair Macleod. Alasdair Macleod has over decades of experience in financial markets, with a focus on monetary history, systemic risk, and the enduring role of gold. He is one of the most respected voices on sound money and wealth preservation.



During our conversation we spoke about the Middle East conflict, shifting world order, neutralising the US military, Petroyuan, precious metals future and more. I hope you enjoy!



0:00 - Introduction

1:50 - Middle East conflict

7:43 - Neutralising US military

10:40 - Taiwan

14:32 - Multipolar world?

19:00 - Saudi Arabia vs Iran

24:34 - Petroyuan

28:57 - China fixed currency

32:04 - Precious metals prices

37:10 - Liquidating gold

39:23 - Comex defaults

42:20 - One message to takeaway?



Alasdair Macleod is is an educator and advocates for sound money through demystifying finance and economics. His background includes being a stockbroker, banker, and economist.



Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. Within nine years, he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.



Subsequently, he held positions at the director level in investment management and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.



For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been demystifying macroeconomic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman's terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.”

