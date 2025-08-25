Interview with VRIC Media
With Darrell Thomas was on 18 August, the morning before Trump met Putin in Alaska. That meeting did not change the context of this comprehensive interview.
“Alasdair Macleod joins Darrell to break down the implications of Trump’s meeting with Putin and the unraveling of Western financial dominance. From Ukraine and NATO to BRICS, tariffs, and the looming credit crisis, Macleod explains why the West’s debt-based system is collapsing, why gold and real money will emerge as the only safe havens, and why investors who rely on paper assets could be wiped out.”
00:00 – Intro
00:39 – Trump–Putin meeting in Alaska and U.S. policy shift
08:13 – Deep state’s next targets: Iran and the Balkans
15:10 – Tariffs, BRICS, and Trump’s trade strategy
19:26 – Biggest credit bubble in history set to burst
24:10 – Why gold rises as currencies collapse
29:23 – Military spending burden shifting to Europe
32:05 – Deflation, inflation, or collapse? Macleod’s outlook
36:01 – Gold vs. credit: why only real money survives
\40:17 – Stablecoin regulation: real motives
45:23 – Why ETFs and custodians may fail in crisis
50:13 – Physical gold vs. paper gold: who really controls it
Thank you Alasdair.