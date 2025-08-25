“Alasdair Macleod joins Darrell to break down the implications of Trump’s meeting with Putin and the unraveling of Western financial dominance. From Ukraine and NATO to BRICS, tariffs, and the looming credit crisis, Macleod explains why the West’s debt-based system is collapsing, why gold and real money will emerge as the only safe havens, and why investors who rely on paper assets could be wiped out.”

00:00 – Intro

00:39 – Trump–Putin meeting in Alaska and U.S. policy shift

08:13 – Deep state’s next targets: Iran and the Balkans

15:10 – Tariffs, BRICS, and Trump’s trade strategy

19:26 – Biggest credit bubble in history set to burst

24:10 – Why gold rises as currencies collapse

29:23 – Military spending burden shifting to Europe

32:05 – Deflation, inflation, or collapse? Macleod’s outlook

36:01 – Gold vs. credit: why only real money survives

\40:17 – Stablecoin regulation: real motives

45:23 – Why ETFs and custodians may fail in crisis

50:13 – Physical gold vs. paper gold: who really controls it