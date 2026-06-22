MacleodFinance Substack

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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
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Real price increases are running at the ten percent or higher level. You cannot find a safe haven that pays ten percent or more. Do not fool yourself that you can get out of credit when the market starts to turn. Then it’s too late. Secure your wealth with whatever gold and silver you can afford. You’ll sleep well.

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