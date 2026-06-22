“In this exclusive interview, I sit down with Alasdair Macleod to discuss gold, silver, oil, inflation, bond yields, the stock market, China, Western capital markets, and why the Iran–U.S. war may not be settled by any means.



”Alasdair explains why the geopolitical situation remains highly unstable, why Trump may want out as Israel becomes increasingly isolated, and what the oil price outlook could look like as strategic reserves run down. We also discuss the 1973–1975 comparison for gold and silver, why the public may become increasingly worried about their gold holdings, and why China may be buying as much gold as it can get while clearing liquidity in Western capital markets.



”In addition, Alasdair breaks down the possibility of a great gold squeeze, Chinese savings rates, gold accumulation accounts, the relationship between interest rates, gold prices and inflation, and why ETF gold exposure in North America may be “as close to zero as you can get.” We also cover silver deficits, mining stocks, China restricting silver and rare earth exports, why Alasdair is very bullish on silver, why the silver price could “explode,” the stock market outlook, and why inflation and bond yields could move much higher.”