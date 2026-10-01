“In this exclusive interview, I sit down with Alasdair Macleod to discuss rising interest rates, bond yields, U.S. Treasuries, the stock market, gold, silver, the U.S. dollar, mining stocks, commodities, and the risk of a major financial crisis.



”Alasdair explains why he believes interest rates and bond yields could move much higher, why 5% yields may already create serious problems for the financial system, and what that could mean for U.S. equities, the dollar, and precious metals. We also discuss whether the stock market could face a major decline, whether the Fed will be able to intervene again, why Alasdair remains extremely bullish on gold and silver, the risk of food shortages, the possibility of a Venezuela-style outcome, and whether bond yields could eventually rise above 10%.”