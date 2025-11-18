“Fiat currency collapse, a historic credit bubble, systemic risk, gold, silver and the end of the current financial system are exactly what I dig into in this MoneyMagpie Invest episode with Alasdair Macleod. We talk about why every fiat currency in history has died, why this credit bubble looks bigger than anything we have seen before and what happens to ordinary savers when the system finally snaps.



”In this conversation, Alasdair explains how debt, money printing and leverage have created a huge global bubble in credit and equities, why the dollar and other major currencies are at the centre of the problem and why he believes we are now in the end game for fiat money. We look at historic episodes like Weimar Germany, the Great Depression and previous credit implosions and ask whether today’s mix of record debt and political paralysis is even worse.



”I ask Alasdair what this means for pensions, savings, bonds and the stock market, and why he believes that equities and paper assets are still just forms of credit. We discuss physical gold and silver as monetary metals, why he thinks exchange traded funds and paper claims are not enough and why commodities may be massively undervalued when priced in real money. We also touch on central bank digital currencies, capital controls, UK tax policy, the welfare state and what a reset back to sound money would really involve.



”If you want to understand what it means when the bubble bursts and how to think about protecting yourself with tangible assets rather than promises, this episode will help you see the bigger picture behind the headlines.”



