“In this eye-opening Triangle Investor interview, renowned economist and sound money advocate Alasdair Macleod delivers a powerful 2026 outlook on the intensifying silver squeeze, massive physical shortages, and exploding Asian demand that's decoupling Shanghai prices from Western paper markets.

“With China and India driving unprecedented industrial and monetary buying—creating huge premiums in Shanghai while COMEX and London face draining vaults—Macleod warns of a dramatic precious metals repricing, soaring commodity prices measured in gold, and accelerating fiat currency collapse fueled by unsustainable US debt, rising bond yields, equity bubble risks, and inevitable massive QE.

“He dismisses Bitcoin and CBDCs as doomed unbacked credit, predicts potential silver-standard shifts in Asia, and urges wealth protection through real money like gold and silver amid looming inflation and systemic vulnerabilities. Perfect for investors tracking silver price 2026, gold forecast 2026, silver shortage, China silver demand, and the end of the fiat regime.”