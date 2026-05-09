Interview with Silvertrade Insider
This interview with Jon Lindau was recorded last Thursday. One for silver fans!
“Alasdair Macleod of Macleod Finance joins The SilverTrade Insider for a MUST WATCH discussion on gold, silver, China, Trump, & the Iran War.
”Where do gold & silver go from here?
”Macleod warns the coming silver squeeze will be so SUDDEN & VIOLENT it will be like squeezing a wet bar of soap in the shower!”
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