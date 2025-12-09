Paul Buitink talks to former stockbroker, banker and precious metals specialist Alasdair Macleod.



They discuss the ongoing squeeze in the gold and silver markets and why silver keeps on breaching record highs, including today. The role of China, India, COMEX and LBMA are also analysed.



Alasdair’s mission is to inform people about the inevitable collapse of fiat currencies, drawing comparisons with the Weimar Republic. Leader of the pack is the dollar. And when the dollar collapses, the rest will follow.



Lessons from Argentina are also learned.



Alasdair also calls for disbanding the European Union and criticizes the plans to use frozen Russian assets.



People should get out of credit and into real money: gold and silver.



Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

1:34 The silver squeeze and all-time highs explained

8:04 India, China, COMEX and LBMA’s role in the silver market

15:33 Carry trade and Japan explained

19:25 Comparisons with the Weimar Republic and the reichsmark

21:37 Inflation and money printing expectations

26:04 Lessons from Argentina

33:10 Trump’s National Security Strategy and migration in Europe

39:10 EU’s use of Russian funds

41:20 Should the EU be abolished?

42:30 Alasdair’s gold forecast

43:23 Bond yields and other cracks to look for

49:40 Outro