“Paul Buitink talks to Alasdair McLeod again, who is a former banker and gold expert. They take you deep into the mechanics behind the positive Deutsche Bank report on gold, explaining how central banks’ gold holdings, geopolitical tensions, and macroeconomic distortions are setting the stage for a gold price explosion. We break down the risks of relying solely on traditional markets and explore how countries like Russia and Turkey are positioning their gold reserves amid global uncertainties. You’ll learn about the historical parallels from the 1970s, the impact of interest rate shifts, and why the current environment hints at something unprecedented: a potential move towards a gold-backed system or at least a significant shift away from fiat.



”You'll discover how central bank gold policies and geopolitical chaos influence the gold market. Why the correlation between interest rates and gold is shifting back to historical norms and the evolving role of gold in a potential future monetary system and the risks of ignoring this signal



”This episode emphasizes why understanding gold’s potential is critical in today’s volatile macro landscape. Ignoring these signals could mean missing the opportunity to protect your wealth — or worse, falling victim to the collapse of fiat currencies. If you’re a forward-thinking investor, a macro enthusiast, or someone worried about the future of money, this is essential listening.



”Whether you’re already stacking or just curious about what future monetary systems might look like, Alasdair's insights will challenge what you think you know about gold. Prepare for a paradigm shift that could reshape your view of safe havens and financial sovereignty.”



Follow Alasdair here:





https://x.com/MacleodFinance



Follow Paul on X here:

https://x.com/paulbuitink



Deutsche Bank Report:

https://www.dbresearch.com/PROD/IE-PR...



Timestamps:

0:00 Intro

1:31 Deutsche Bank's $8000 gold forecast

6:31 The middle road between a gold and a fiat standard

9:13 European attitudes towards gold

12:10 Why is gold not going up for now

23:22 Central banks' fake independence, Kevin Warsh

30:00 Why stock markets haven't crashed yet

33:38 Great Britain's challenges and why you should migrate

38:38 Outro and Alasdair's mission