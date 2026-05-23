Interview with Reinvent Money
Paul Buitink and I discuss the developing situation, and why led by the US dollar G7 currencies face a surprisingly swift collapse. It was recorded last Thursday.
“Paul Buitink talks to Alasdair McLeod again, who is a former banker and gold expert. They take you deep into the mechanics behind the positive Deutsche Bank report on gold, explaining how central banks’ gold holdings, geopolitical tensions, and macroeconomic distortions are setting the stage for a gold price explosion. We break down the risks of relying solely on traditional markets and explore how countries like Russia and Turkey are positioning their gold reserves amid global uncertainties. You’ll learn about the historical parallels from the 1970s, the impact of interest rate shifts, and why the current environment hints at something unprecedented: a potential move towards a gold-backed system or at least a significant shift away from fiat.
”You'll discover how central bank gold policies and geopolitical chaos influence the gold market. Why the correlation between interest rates and gold is shifting back to historical norms and the evolving role of gold in a potential future monetary system and the risks of ignoring this signal
”This episode emphasizes why understanding gold’s potential is critical in today’s volatile macro landscape. Ignoring these signals could mean missing the opportunity to protect your wealth — or worse, falling victim to the collapse of fiat currencies. If you’re a forward-thinking investor, a macro enthusiast, or someone worried about the future of money, this is essential listening.
”Whether you’re already stacking or just curious about what future monetary systems might look like, Alasdair's insights will challenge what you think you know about gold. Prepare for a paradigm shift that could reshape your view of safe havens and financial sovereignty.”
Follow Alasdair here:
https://x.com/MacleodFinance
Follow Paul on X here:
https://x.com/paulbuitink
Deutsche Bank Report:
https://www.dbresearch.com/PROD/IE-PR...
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
1:31 Deutsche Bank's $8000 gold forecast
6:31 The middle road between a gold and a fiat standard
9:13 European attitudes towards gold
12:10 Why is gold not going up for now
23:22 Central banks' fake independence, Kevin Warsh
30:00 Why stock markets haven't crashed yet
33:38 Great Britain's challenges and why you should migrate
38:38 Outro and Alasdair's mission
I’m French, and thanks to you — and to one of your videos that I discovered almost by chance about four years ago — I truly opened my eyes to the real value of gold and silver.
Since then, I’ve gradually started accumulating precious metals, and I’ve never regretted it. The world is changing at an incredible pace, and every passing day confirms the relevance of your analysis. It has also given me much greater peace of mind regarding the future of my wealth.
Thank you again, Alasdair, for your work and your intellectual honesty.
Great interview On another interesting turn of events France and other European countries are pulling their gold holdings out of the NY Fed(https://bit.ly/4f4heJY) Past US allies are realizing the instability of the American government and many central banks are realizing their need for gold and the possibility of a looming fiat currency crisis This is especially in light of the bond problems now confronting Japan