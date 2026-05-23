MacleodFinance Substack

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cedric richard's avatar
cedric richard
3h

I’m French, and thanks to you — and to one of your videos that I discovered almost by chance about four years ago — I truly opened my eyes to the real value of gold and silver.

Since then, I’ve gradually started accumulating precious metals, and I’ve never regretted it. The world is changing at an incredible pace, and every passing day confirms the relevance of your analysis. It has also given me much greater peace of mind regarding the future of my wealth.

Thank you again, Alasdair, for your work and your intellectual honesty.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
7h

Great interview On another interesting turn of events France and other European countries are pulling their gold holdings out of the NY Fed(https://bit.ly/4f4heJY) Past US allies are realizing the instability of the American government and many central banks are realizing their need for gold and the possibility of a looming fiat currency crisis This is especially in light of the bond problems now confronting Japan

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